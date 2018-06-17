Update On Bihar Board Class 10th Result Date, Time

In Bihar, Students Score More Than Full Marks In Class 12 Exams
BSEB 10th results will be available at the official website biharboard.ac.in. Officially indiaresults.com hosts the Bihar Board result. Once the students click on the result link they will be directed to the result hosting portal.
Bihar board matric exam was held in February-March, this year at 1406 centres statewide.
Facing Students' Protest Bihar Board Gives Time For Scrutiny Of Mark Sheets
Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth details.
CommentsBihar Inter results were declared earlier this month. NEET All India Topper Kalpana Kumari topped the exam in Science stream. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage. The pass percentage for Science stream is 44.71% and for Commerce stream is 82%. 61.32 % students have passed in Arts stream.
