Update On Bihar Board Class 10th Result Date, Time

BSEB 10th result 2018 will be declared on biharboard.ac.in. As of now, the result declaration time is unknown.

Education | | Updated: June 17, 2018 11:23 IST
Bihar Board Matric, 10th Result 2018 Date, Time

New Delhi:  Bihar Board class 10th results will be released on June 20, 2018. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result. As of now, the result declaration time is unknown. Close to 18 lakh students will receive their class 10 result on Wednesday. As per the tradition, the result will be announced by the State Education Minister and the Board Chairman and will be hosted online, thereafter. This year, during inter result declaration, the result was hosted on the website three hours after its declaration. In such cases, students are suggested to keep patience and monitor the official website.

BSEB 10th results will be available at the official website biharboard.ac.in. Officially indiaresults.com hosts the Bihar Board result. Once the students click on the result link they will be directed to the result hosting portal.

Bihar board matric exam was held in February-March, this year at 1406 centres statewide.

Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth details.

Bihar Inter results were declared earlier this month. NEET All India Topper Kalpana Kumari topped the exam in Science stream. Out of the total 12,07,978 students appeared 6,31,241 students passed the exam with a 52.95% overall pass percentage. The pass percentage for Science stream is 44.71% and for Commerce stream is 82%. 61.32 % students have passed in Arts stream.

Biharresult 2018

