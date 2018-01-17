Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2018 Admit Card Released; Exam To Begin On February 6 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the board exam for intermediate students.

Bihar School Examination Board has released the admit card for the board exam for intermediate students. The admit cards are available for download from January 17, 2018 and will be available till January 20, 2018. The admit cards will be available for download on the official website (srsec.bsebbihar.com). Heads of the educational institutes have been directed to download the admit cards of students and issue the same with signature and stamp.

The exam for Bihar board intermediate students will begin on February 6, 2018 with Biology and Entrepreneurship in the morning shift and Philosophy and RB Hindi in the afternoon. The exams would be conducted in two sittings. The first sitting will be from 9.45 am to 1.00 pm and the second sitting will be from 1.45 pm to 5.00 pm.



The Board exams would end on February 16, 2018 with Home Science (IA) and Economics (I.Com.). This year the board has also changed the exam pattern. From this academic year, 50% questions in the board exam will be objective in nature. The pattern has been changed for matric students too who will also have 50% objective questions in the question paper.



The practical examination for intermediate students started on January 11 and will end on January 25, 2018.



