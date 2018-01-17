Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2018 Admit Card Released; Exam To Begin On February 6

The exam for Bihar board intermediate students will begin on February 6, 2018 with Biology and Entrepreneurship in the morning shift and Philosophy and RB Hindi in the afternoon. The exams would be conducted in two sittings. The first sitting will be from 9.45 am to 1.00 pm and the second sitting will be from 1.45 pm to 5.00 pm.
The Board exams would end on February 16, 2018 with Home Science (IA) and Economics (I.Com.). This year the board has also changed the exam pattern. From this academic year, 50% questions in the board exam will be objective in nature. The pattern has been changed for matric students too who will also have 50% objective questions in the question paper.
Comments
Click here for more Education News