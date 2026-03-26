Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Scrutiny: Apply Online For Rechecking At BSEB Before April 2

Days after releasing class 12 2026 results, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started scrutiny from Wednesday. Students who are not unsatisfied with their result can apply by visiting the official website of the BSEB.

The BSEB announced the class 12 results on March 23. Girls have performed better than boys this time in BSEB result. Girls have secured 86.23 per cent, while boys have secured 84.09 per cent.

What is scrutiny?

Scrutiny is a process where students can request the board to recheck their answer sheets if they feel their marks are incorrect. In this process, the board verifies whether any question was left unchecked, if there are mistakes in marking, or if the total marks were calculated wrongly. It is not a full re-evaluation of answers, just a checking for errors, and after scrutiny, marks may increase, decrease, or remain the same.

"If any student is unsatisfied with his/her result, the board has opened the class 12 scrutiny process window from March 25 to April 2," said the board in a notification. It added, "The application fee for scrutiny for each subject is Rs 120. Students can apply for one or more."

The Board strictly advised students to apply for scrutiny by visiting the official websites Intermediate.biharboardscruitny.com or Intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny Website To Apply

Steps to apply for scrutiny: