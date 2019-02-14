Bihar Board Changes Inter Matrbhasha Exam Date To Avoid OMR Goof UP

Bihar Board has changed exam dates for matrbhasha paper

In a last minute bid to avoid any goof up in examination, Bihar Board changed the exam dates for MB (Matrbhasha) paper which was due to be conducted today in the second shift. The board, earlier, had scheduled NRB and MB exams in the same shift on February 14, 2019 but has changed the exam date for MB exam which will now be conducted on February 16, 2019 in the second shift.

The Board, earlier, used to conduct the exams for NBR and MB on the same day and in the same shift. Both the papers are of total 50 marks each and the board provides separate question paper, answer booklet, and OMR sheet for the two papers.

The Board, fearing that students might fill wrong details in the two OMR sheets or interchange the details on the OMR sheets, decided to conduct the exam for NRB and MB papers on two different days.

Given that last year several students had filled wrong details on their OMR sheets, thus slowing the evaluation process of the papers, the board's concern about students filling wrong details in the OMR is genuine.

As per the revised schedule, the paper for NRB was conducted today, as per the previous schedule, and the exam for MB paper will be conducted on February 16, 2019 in the second shift (from 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm). The first fifteen minutes of the exam will be 'cool-off time'. Students will be given this time to read the question paper.

Bihar Board Intermediate examinations started on February 6, 2019 with more than 13 lakh students slated to sit for the exams this year.

