Bihar Board 10th Result: Education Department Offices In Bihar To Function From April 20

Bihar Education department has issued an order to open all its offices and concerned directorate and subordinate offices from April 20, according to news agency PTI. With this development, the activities related to board examination in the state is likely to set to resume, especially, the BSEB 10th results declaration. Anand Kishore, President, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), has recently informed that owing to the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has decided to postpone the evaluation of answer books of the Annual Secondary Examination, 2020 till May 3, 2020.

Before the lockdown was announced in the first phase, the BSEB had released the Class 12 or Intermediate examination results for all the streams; Arts, Science and Commerce.

The BSEB, also known as Bihar Board, had earlier postponed the evaluation process of the Class 10 answer sheets till April 14 when the lockdown was announced in the first place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The BSEB 10th results are expected to be released on the official portal of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as and when it is ready.

According to an earlier report, the BSEB Inter results were ready as the evaluation was over. The Board concluded the exam for Class 12 students on February 13 and for Class 10 students on February 24.

Meanwhile, a General Administration Department (GAD) order on Saturday said all Bihar government departments will start functioning from April 20 with all government officers of Group A and B will be present in the office on all working days while 33 per cent of Group C employees and those on contract will be present in the office of their total strength.

All officers and government employees will have to follow the national guideline issued to contain COVID-19. Besides, officers and employees will have to wear masks, use sanitizer and practice social distancing in the office, the order said.

A Home department order said not more than five employees will gather at a particular place in the office. Chewing pan, gutkha, tobacco and spitting in the office premises will be considered as a punishable offence, it said, adding that offices will be sanitized.

( With PTI Inputs )

