BHU Undergraduate Entrance Test 2018 In April; Aadhaar Mandatory For Registration

BHU UET 2018: Registration, How To Apply, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Dates, Admit Card, Other Details New Delhi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has begun online registration for Undergraduate Entrance Tests (UET) for 2018. The exam will be held from 15 April 2018 till 27 April 2018 for selecting candidates and granting them admission to various undergraduate courses: general, professional and vocational offered by the varsity. While 10+2 pass is the minimum eligibility for the courses, candidates are suggested to go through the information bulletin released by BHU, properly. BHU UET 2018 information booklet is available on the official website bhuonline.in.



'Candidates appearing in the Final Year of the Qualifying Examination may also apply and appear in the Test. However, the candidate will be required to produce the original mark sheet of the qualifying examination at the time of counseling for getting admission,' clarifies BHU on the eligibility criteria.



The last date for submission of application is 19 February 2018. BHU will conduct entrance test at Varanasi, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, Vadodara, Guwahati, Dimapur, Kochi, Jaipur, Allahabad, Bhubaneswar, Jhansi and Raipur. 'An outstation Centre can be cancelled due to inadequate number of candidates or due to any other reason. The candidate in such a case shall be allotted another Centre. Blind candidates will be allotted Varanasi Centre only.'



The University has made Aadhaar number mandatory for registration. Those who have not received the Aadhaar number can use the 14 digit enrolment number for filing the online application. Relaxation is for those who are resident of J&K, Assam & Meghalaya and do not possess Aadhaar number.



