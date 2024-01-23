Banaras Hindu University Hiring For 258 Group A And B Posts With Salary Up To Rs 2.17 Lakh

BHU Recruitment 2024: Online application submission, followed by hard copy with enclosures, is essential.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts under Group A and Group B. Interested and eligible candidates now have the opportunity to submit their applications by February 5 on the official website. Additionally, candidates are allowed to download their applications and submit the hard copy of the application form until February 10. The original deadline for registration was January 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 258 vacancies.

"Further, the last date for the submission of the online application against the aforementioned advertisement is extended until February 5, 2024. The downloaded application form, along with the enclosures, must be sent to the Office of the Registrar, Recruitment & Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi - 221005 (UP), on or before February 10, 2024," the official notification reads.



Here's the application deadline extension notice.

BHU Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer: 3 posts

System Engineer: 1 post

Junior Maintenance Engineer/Networking Engineer: 1 post

Deputy Librarian: 2 posts

Assistant Librarian: 4 posts

Chief Nursing Officer: 1 post

Nursing Superintendent: 2 posts

Medical Officer: 23 posts

Nursing Officer: 221 posts

BHU Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Applicants in the general, EWS, and OBC categories are required to submit a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 1,000 for Group "A" roles and Rs 500 for Group "B" non-teaching positions. Candidates in the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories are exempted from fee payment.



Check the detailed notification here

BHU Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, bhu.ac.in

On the homepage, select 'Recruitments'

Choose the 'Non-Teaching posts' link available in the Recruitment portal

Access the application link corresponding to 'Advertisement No. 20/2023-2024 (Non-teaching positions under Group A & B)'

Complete the registration process, providing the necessary information in the form

Upload the required documents, make the payment, and then submit the application

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

BHU Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of up to Rs 2,17,100.