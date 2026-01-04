Bharat Electronics Limited Begins Trainee Engineer Recruitment For 2026

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications for the Trainee Engineer vacancies. The registration window will open till January 9, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website to apply. Under this recruitment process, BEL will fill a total of 119 vacant positions across different disciplines.

For Trainee Engineer-I, there are 65 positions in Electronics, with 30 reserved for General category, 20 for OBC, 4 for EWS, 7 for SC, and 4 for ST. Computer Science has a total of 6 positions, with 3 for EWS and 3 for ST categories. Mechanical Engineering has 37 positions, with 15 for General, 10 for OBC, 3 for EWS, 6 for SC, and 3 for ST. Electrical Engineering has 8 positions, with 4 for General, 2 for OBC, 1 for EWS, and 1 for SC category. Chemical Engineering has 1 position reserved only for the General category. For Trainee Officer-I (Finance), there are 2 positions, with 1 reserved for SC and 1 for EWS candidates.

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs 150, with an additional 18% GST. The fee must be paid online only through SBI Collect. SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Candidates are advised to ensure that they enter the same mobile number and email ID while paying the fee as provided in the application form.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must possess a four-year B.E., B.Tech., or B.Sc. Engineering degree in the relevant discipline from a recognized institution, university, or college. The maximum age limit for General and EWS category candidates is 28 years as of January 1, 2026.

Selection process:

The selection process will be based solely on the written examination. This examination will be conducted at Bharat Electronics Limited, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh). Candidates will be screened and the final selection will be made based on the information provided in the application form.