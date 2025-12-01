Between Barbed Wires And Classrooms: Centre Highlights Support For Border-Side Schools

Just a few hundred metres from the barbed-wire fences that mark the India-Pakistan border, school children in Amritsar's zero-line villages begin their day much like any other, walking past BSF pickets, fields still bearing signs of recent floods, and classrooms that double as safe spaces during security alerts. It is a routine shaped as much by geography as by circumstance, and one that entered the Lok Sabha this week as the centre detailed what support these schools currently receive and what more is planned.

The Union Education Ministry in parliament on Monday outlined the steps being taken to support schooling in Punjab's "zero-line" border villages. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla sought information on special schemes, infrastructure gaps, and the impact of repeated disruptions on students living in "war-like environment" of Amritsar district.

The minister of state for education, Jayant Chaudhary, said that school education falls under the concurrent list, but central assistance is provided to all states through the Samagra Shiksha scheme. Punjab has also been included under Vibrant Villages Programme-II (2024-29), which covers identified northern border villages and allows funding for local development, including educational interventions.

Flooded Homes, Interrupted Schooling and Local Support

The Centre acknowledged the harsh conditions noting that recent floods had damaged schooling in several border villages. NGOs supplied bags, books, and track suits during relief efforts, while state authorities-initiated renovation work in affected schools soon after the waters receded.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has been providing mid-day meals, free textbooks, uniforms, self-defence training, exposure visits, and sports activities to the students.

Digital Learning: A Quiet Tech Push In A High-Risk Zone

The minister stated that government schools in the border belt are equipped with projectors, computers, and qualified computer instructors. For Amritsar district, 188 ICT labs and two smart classrooms have been approved for 2025-26 under Samagra Shiksha.

Managing Security Disruptions

During security-related closures, classes are shifted to "nearby safer schools or public buildings". Once normalcy returns, staff work to complete pending syllabus to ensure students do not lose academic continuity. The minister also informed that most students live close to these schools, and therefore residential or transport facilities have not been considered necessary.

No Special Scholarships Yet, But Counselling On Offer

While there is no exclusive scholarship scheme for students of the zero-line areas, they are covered under three centrally sponsored and five state-sponsored scholarship schemes. Schools also receive guidance and counselling grants, and designated nodal officers have been appointed.

Ongoing Challenges

The Ministry's reply indicates gradual strengthening of infrastructure and support systems but also reflects the structural challenges of providing uninterrupted education in high-risk zones. Floods, sudden security restrictions, and the constraints of living within earshot of an international border continue to shape the schooling experience for students in these settlements.

For now, the government's focus appears to be on reinforcing existing systems rather than announcing new border-specific education schemes.