Be Job Providers Not Job Seekers: Sisodia Tells Students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday urged the students to be job providers and not job seekers. He was speaking at the fifth convocation of the Delhi Technological University here during which a total of 2099 degrees were conferred. Two Chancellors medals and 43 Vice Chancellor medals were also awarded at the event.

"The nation expects you to be job providers, that's the greatest need of the country today," Sisodia said, while addressing the students here.

He stressed that top brass institutes like IITs, DTUs should take a resolution that the students passing out will majorly be job providers, not job seekers.

DTU's vice chancellor Yogesh Singh urged the students to always remember their responsibilities towards the nation and to never indulge in any activity which is not in the interest of the country.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal, the Chancellor of DTU emphasised on preparing individuals for contributing to social issues, like healthcare, environment, cyber security and artificial intelligence.

"Your mind is a powerhouse of energy and unrealised potential. With your skills, knowledge and creative energies, you must offer a part of your life for changing other lives. If each one of you is able to bring a positive change in one person's life, imagine the high surge of overall accomplishment that you shall bring to yourself, your family members, friends and your university," he said.

He advised the university to keep revising its syllabus in order to cope with the demands of highly competitive industry.

UGC chairman Prof D P Singh said the Higher Education Institutions should come up with solutions to combat pollution and provide environmental sustainability. "Excellence does not come by accidents rather it is a process of striving to better oneself," he said.

