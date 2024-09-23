BARTI MPSC CET 2024 Provisional Merit List For Group B and C Positions Released

BARTI MPSC CET 2024: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) has released the provisional merit list for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024, which is conducted for Group B and C coaching programs. Candidates can download the merit list by visiting the official website at barti.in.

The MPSC CET 2024 was conducted between August 14 and 16, 2024.

BARTI MPSC CET 2024: Steps To Check Merit List

Step 1. Go to the official BARTI website, barti.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Notification and Result of MPSC (Group B and C) Coaching Program" under the "Notice Board" section.

Step 3. A new page will appear. Use the shortcut "Ctrl + F" to quickly find your name on the merit list.

Step 4. Take a printout of the provisional merit list for future reference.

The published merit list includes the students' percentile scores, a provisional selection list, and a waiting list based on reservations. This list is provisional, and the final selection will only be confirmed after the verification of original documents.

A notice regarding the verification of original documents and further details about the training will be published on the official BARTI website. Students are advised to visit the website regularly for the latest updates.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute, under the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance of the Maharashtra Government, offers a significant opportunity for aspirants of competitive exams. BARTI provides free training for MPSC, UPSC, and Police recruitment, specifically for SC candidates in Maharashtra.