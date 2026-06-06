Bar Council Issues AIBE 21 Exam Guidelines 2026; Check Dos and Don'ts

AIBE 21 Exam 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued important examination guidelines for candidates appearing in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXI on June 7, 2026. The examination will begin at 11:30 AM, and candidates must strictly follow the instructions related to reporting time, entry restrictions, permitted materials, and OMR sheet marking.

As per the guidelines, candidates should reach the examination centre on time with their admit card and a valid photo ID proof. Failure to comply with the prescribed rules may lead to disqualification from the examination.

AIBE 21 Exam 2026: Important Guidelines

Candidates must follow the instructions mentioned below on the examination day:

Carry the AIBE 21 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

Visit the examination centre at least one day before the exam to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Report to the examination centre by 11:30 AM.

Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted after 1:15 PM.

Candidates can carry only Bare Acts without notes or comments inside the examination hall.

All markings on the OMR answer sheet must be made using a blue or black ballpoint pen only. Use of a pencil will lead to disqualification.

Candidates must correctly fill in the booklet code, roll number, and other required details on the OMR sheet. Incorrect entries may result in rejection of the answer sheet.

AIBE 21 Exam 2026: List of Prohibited Items and Other Instructions

The Bar Council has strictly prohibited several items inside the examination centre. Candidates found violating the rules may face disqualification.

Items Not Allowed

Mobile phones

Smart watches and digital watches

Bags and handbags

Calculators

Electronic gadgets and equipment

Notes, papers, books, and study material (except Bare Acts without notes/comments)

Additional Instructions

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the exam concludes and before submitting their answer sheet.

Candidates found cheating or using unfair means may be debarred from the examination.

The candidature of all candidates remains provisional and is subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

Facilities for Candidates with Disabilities

The Bar Council has also outlined provisions for candidates with disabilities. Candidates with more than 40% disability will be provided 20 minutes of extra time per hour upon submission of a valid disability certificate. Eligible candidates may also avail the facility of a scribe as per the prescribed guidelines and required documentation.