Allahabad University UGAT Score Card Released

Allahabad University UGAT Score Card: Know How To Check

Allahabad University has declared the result for UGAT (Undergraduate Admission Test). The result is available on the official website aupravesh2019.com. The minimum qualifying marks in the entrance test is 30% for unreserved category and 27% for OBC category candidates. There was no negative marking in the test. Through the UGAT Allahabad University will select candidates for admission to BA, BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Home Science), BCom, BFA and BPA courses. The UGAT-2019 was held in online and offline mode both.

Admission will commence from next week. "Admission will start in the third week of June 2019 by the process of 'Counseling'. The details of information regarding the counseling will be published in local newspapers, and will also available on the website www.aupravesh2019.com or Admision-2019 link of www.allduniv.ac.in and no inquiries in this regard will be entertained," reads the official notification.

