Atomic Hack India 2026: IIT Bombay, Rosatom Invite Students To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Russia's Rosatom State Corporation have launched Atomic Hack India 2026, a national hackathon for engineering students. The challenge invites undergraduate and postgraduate students to find solutions to power grid problems involving nuclear and renewable energy. The last date to register is October 20, 2026.

The hackathon will ask students to design a protection system for a 220 kV transmission line that connects nuclear and renewable energy sources. The challenge focuses on a Zero-Sequence Directional Overcurrent Protection (ZDOP) scheme, which helps detect and identify electrical faults in power lines.

The aim is to develop a system that can help make electricity transmission safer and more reliable.

Students will work with REPEAT VISION, a software platform developed by ETC GET, a subsidiary of Rosatom. It allows users to create digital models of physical systems and test how they work under different conditions.

Participants will get free access to the software, introductory training webinars and guidance from Rosatom engineers and IIT Bombay professors. Students do not need prior experience with the platform to take part.

The hackathon will have two stages. The online qualification round will be held from October 20 to 28, 2026. Up to 25 shortlisted teams will then compete in a 48-hour final at the IIT Bombay campus in Mumbai from December 4 to 6.

Winning teams will get opportunities such as a sponsored research visit to Rosatom's engineering centres in Moscow, internships at ETC GET and certificates.

The event is being organised by JSC ETC GET in partnership with the Rosatom Corporate Academy and IIT Bombay's Research Hub for Green Energy and Sustainability.

India aims to increase its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047. As the country expands its use of nuclear and renewable energy, reliable power grid systems and effective fault detection will become important areas of engineering research.

Interested undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students can register for Atomic Hack India 2026 by October 20.