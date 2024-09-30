Assam Rifles Invites Applications From Sports Persons For Various Positions

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2024: The Assam Rifles has announced the opening of applications for the Meritorious Sports Persons Recruitment Rally 2024, aimed at filling 38 Rifleman and Riflewoman positions. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website. The registration process commenced on September 28 and will conclude on October 27.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for these positions, candidates must have completed matriculation from a recognised board and should be aged between 18 and 23 years. All applicants must meet the eligibility requirements and possess relevant sports and educational certificates upon joining.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve candidate verification, initial documentation, a Physical Standard Test, and a Field Trial. Those who qualify in the Field Trial for their respective sports disciplines will undergo a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Successful candidates will be ranked in a merit list, and provisional appointment letters will be issued to the top performers.

The first phase of the recruitment process is expected to take 40 to 60 days to complete.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is required for candidates in the General and OBC categories. This fee must be deposited online into SBI Current Account No. 37088046712, in favour of the Recruitment Branch, HQ DGAR, Shillong-793010, payable at the SBI HQ DGAR Laitkor Branch (IFSC Code: SBIN0013883). Fees are waived for SC, ST, and female candidates.

The recruitment rally is tentatively scheduled to commence on November 25, 2024. Candidates will receive specific reporting dates in their call letters.

Check the detailed notification here