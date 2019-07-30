Assam Board Releases Compartment Exam Result For HSLC, AHM

Assam HSLC Compartment exam result released

SEBA Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released class 10 compartment exam results. The result is available on the official website for SEBA and on the result portal for exams conducted in Assam. Students who appeared for the compartmental exam can check their result using their examination roll number. The compartment exam for class 10 students was held in July.

The website is, however, down so students will have to wait some time before checking their result.

Assam 10th Compartment Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your Compartmental exam result.

SEBA had released the HSLC/AHM result on May 15, 2019. In class 10th exam, the pass percentage was a meagre 47.94 per cent. 48,599 students were placed in the first division. 5522 students received distinction and 16,848 students received distinction with star.

In AHM exam, total 9441 students appeared. 600 students were placed in first division, with 20 getting distinction and 111 getting distinction and star. 2102 students were placed in second division and 2608 in third division.

