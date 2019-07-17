Assam Floods: Dibrugarh University Postpones Research Admission Test

Assam Floods: Dibrugarh University re-schedules research entrance test

Dibrugarh University has postponed the Dibrugarh University Research Admission Test (DURAT) 2019 in view of the prevailing flood situation in Assam. The entrance examination was scheduled on July 19 but has been postponed to July 27. The time and venue of the test remains the same as before, only the exam date has changed. No fresh admit cards will be issued and students will be able to sit for the exam with their previously-issued admit cards only.

DURAT is conducted for admission to M.Phil. and PhD programmes offered by Dibrugarh University.

The DURAT shall be conducted in a single paper which shall comprise of two parts - (a) Research Methodology/ Research Aptitude (Group A) and (b) 50% from Core Course Components of the subject concerned (Group B). The paper shall carry 100 marks and the duration of examination shall be of two and half hours.

The DURAT question paper will have both objective and descriptive type questions.

Meanwhile, the number of people affected by the Assam floods rose to 52 lakh on Tuesday, with as many as 1.5 lakh being moved to relief centres amid a red alert issued by the government.

As many as 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 380 personnel, have been deployed to rescue people from flood-affected areas. While the Army has stepped in to assist them, Indian Air Force choppers have been kept on standby to air-drop relief materials.

