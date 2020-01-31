'Proud Moment,' Says IIT Kanpur On Arvind Krishna Becoming IBM CEO

Dr. Arvind Krishna, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, is the new IBM CEO.

Dr. Arvind Krishna, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, has been named as the new IBM CEO. He will replace Virginia Rometty, the longtime CEO of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). At IBM, he previously held the positions of General Manager of IBM Systems and Technology Group, General Manager of IBM Information Management and Vice President of Strategy for IBM Software.

"Another proud moment for IIT Kanpur! Our Distinguished Alumnus Awardee Dr. Arvind Krishna has been appointed the CEO of IBM," tweeted Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Dr. Arvind Krishna completed his undergraduate degree from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur in 1985, and has completed his PhD from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA in 1991.

He is passionate about quantum computing and under his leadership IBM became the first company to build programmable quantum computers. He is the guiding force behind IBM's strategy in technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, blockchain, cloud platform services, data-driven solutions and nanotechnology.

In 2019, Dr. Krishna was one of the leaders behind IBM's acquisition of Red Hat and its 14,000 employees, one of the largest technology acquisitions in history. He is also credited with building and deploying the world's fastest super computing systems for U.S. national laboratories - Summit and Sierra.

He has 15 patents to his credit and has co-authored a chapter in a book published by the International Monetary Fund examining how blockchain and AI has the potential to help governments improve certain core functions such as digital citizen identity and tax collection.

He has been the editor of the prestigious IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and ACM journals, and has published extensively in technical conferences and journals.

Arvind Krishna's new role as the head of IBM adds him to the club of Indian-origin executives who took top positions in multinational companies. The list includes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga, PepsiCo's former CEO Indra Nooyi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

