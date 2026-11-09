Armed Forces Medical Services Recruitment 2026: Apply For 120 Medical Officer Posts

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has started the application process for Medical Officer posts under the Short Service Commission (SSC). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website join.afms.gov.in, until November 18, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 vacancies, including 90 posts for male candidates and 30 for female candidates. The detailed notification was released on November 7.

Candidates must have an MBBS degree and meet the prescribed internship, registration and age requirements. The selection process will include shortlisting based on NEET PG scores, an interview, a medical examination and document verification.

AFMS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed their final MBBS examination in not more than two attempts. They should also hold permanent registration with a State Medical Council or the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Applicants must have completed their compulsory internship by September 30, 2026. They must also have appeared for NEET PG 2025 or NEET PG 2026. Candidates with postgraduate medical degrees can also apply.

The age limit will be calculated as on December 31, 2026:

MBBS degree holders: Must be below 30 years and born on or after January 2, 1997.

Must be below 30 years and born on or after January 2, 1997. Postgraduate degree holders: Must be below 35 years and born on or after January 2, 1992.

Application Fee And Selection Process

The application fee is Rs 200 for all categories. Candidates can pay online through internet banking, credit card or debit card.

The selection process will include the following stages:

Shortlisting: Based on NEET PG percentile, converted into marks out of 200.

Based on NEET PG percentile, converted into marks out of 200. Interview: The interview or viva-voce will carry 50 marks. Candidates must score at least 50% to qualify.

The interview or viva-voce will carry 50 marks. Candidates must score at least 50% to qualify. Medical examination: Candidates will have to appear before a Special Medical Board.

Candidates will have to appear before a Special Medical Board. Document verification: The required certificates and documents will be checked.

The final merit list will be prepared based on NEET PG marks and interview scores. NCC certificate holders may receive weightage of up to three marks during the interview assessment.

Interview Dates And Salary

Interviews will begin on December 2, 2026, at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantt. Shortlisted candidates will receive their interview admit cards at least one week before the scheduled date.

Selected candidates will be commissioned in the rank of Captain. They will receive basic pay of Rs 61,300 under Pay Level 10B, along with Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500 and other applicable allowances.

How To Apply For AFMS Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:

Visit the official website, join.afms.gov.in. Open the Medical Officer (Short Service Commission) recruitment section. Select the new registration option and enter the required details. Log in using the credentials generated during registration. Fill in the application form with personal and educational details. Upload the required photograph, Class 10 certificate, MBBS attempt certificate, internship certificate, NEET PG scorecard and Aadhaar card. Candidates with postgraduate degrees must also upload their degree certificates. Ensure that the photograph is within 100 KB and the Class 10 certificate is within 200 KB. Pay the application fee of Rs 200 and submit the form.

After applying, candidates should save their payment transaction number and download the Attestation Form. They must carry five copies of this form to the interview. The application window will close on November 18, 2026.