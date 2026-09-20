HP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: 228 Posts, Apply Online By October 16

HP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Medical Officer (General Wing) (Job Trainee), Group-A posts in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As per the notification, a total of 228 vacancies have been announced across different categories. Eligible candidates can submit their Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) through the official HPPSC website. The last date to submit the application and pay the examination fee is October 16, 2026, by 11:59 PM. The selected candidates will be engaged as job trainees and will receive Rs 34,000 per month.

Click here: HP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

HP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application deadline: October 16, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

October 16, 2026, up to 11:59 PM Fee payment deadline: October 16, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

October 16, 2026, up to 11:59 PM Age calculation date: January 1, 2026

How To Apply For HP Medical Officer Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official HPPSC website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Select "One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations".

Register by clicking "New Registration" if you do not already have an OTR account.

Log in to your OTR account and select the Medical Officer recruitment advertisement from the list of live advertisements.

Fill in the required application details carefully.

Upload the required documents, including the matriculation certificate, degree certificates and marksheets, and applicable category/experience certificates.

Upload the latest photograph and signature as prescribed.

Pay the Rs 600 application fee through the prescribed online payment modes.

Check all details and uploaded documents carefully before submitting the application.

Submit the application before October 16, 2026, 11:59 PM.

After submission, download or retain a copy of the application for future reference.

Candidates should complete the HPPSC Medical Officer application carefully and submit it before the October 16 deadline to avoid rejection.