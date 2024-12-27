Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Honour Of Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related health conditions. PTI, reported that the Union government has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the former prime minister, also known as "the architect of India's economic reforms. However, no official announcement has been made regarding a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday, December 27.

As per report, Karnataka government has announced the closure of schools and colleges to honour the former prime minister. The Telangana government has also declared a public holiday on December 27 to mourn the loss of former PM. However, no other state has made any such announcement.

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday. All the programmes of the Congress have been cancelled for seven days including the Congress Foundation Day scheduled to be held on December 28.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014.

He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, after serving for 33 years.

