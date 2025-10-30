Apply Now For The IIT Delhi And University Of Queensland Joint PhD Programme With Generous Grants

Registrations have started for the joint PhD programme being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD) and

University of Queensland (UQ). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information.

The deadline to fill the application form is January 7, 2026. The list of shortlisted applicants will be released from January 21-March 4, 2026. Candidates shortlisted for the programme will be called for interview from April 7-16, 2026. Students selected in the interview will receive offers of the PhD programme from May 18, 2026. The deadline to accept the offers is May 29, 2026.

Under the programme, students will receive a generous grant that will include a living stipend and UQ tuition fee scholarship for 4 years. The scholarship will also cover a relocation grant for travel between UQ and IITD.

Candidates are required to fulfil the following steps for applying to the scholarship programme:

Find a research project

Check your eligibility

Prepare your documentation

Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI)

Submit a full application

The PhD with the UQ-IITD Research Academy will enable students to study in both Australia and India and gain a global joint qualification from two institutions. Upon the completion of the programme, the candidate will receive a joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from both UQ and IITD.