Apply For NIT Director Vacancy In Kerala, Delhi: Salary, Eligibility, And More

NIT Director Vacancy 2026: The Ministry of Education, Government of India, is inviting applications for the post of Director, one each, in the National Institute of Technology (NIT) located at Calicut, Kerala and NIT Delhi. The post offers a salary of Rs. 2,10,000 per month with a special allowance of Rs.11,250, and other allowances as applicable to the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Universities and the Directors of the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

According to the official notification, the Director of an NIT being the academic and administrative head is expected to have proven administrative, teaching, and research background with leadership qualities. Applicants must have significant experience in research guidance at the PhD level, the official document stated.

Who Is Eligible?

The official document prescribes the following criteria to be fulfilled by the candidates:

A visionary with proven leadership qualities

Administrative capabilities with teaching and research credentials

PhD degree with first class degree at bachelor's and master's level in Engineering or Technology

An eminent person in his/her field of specialisation

15 years of experience in teaching, industry, or research (out of which seven years must be at the level of Professor or above in a reputed educational institute)

Preferably not more than 65 years of age

How To Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at nitcouncil.org.in. The application window is open from April 30 to May 29, 2026. Candidates must upload their bachelor's, master's, and PhD degrees on the application portal. Applicants must also submit the No Objection Certificate (NoC) on the portal by June 15.

Appointment will be made from a panel of names recommended by a Committee, the official notification stated.

Salary

The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000 per month with special allowance of Rs. 11,250, and other usual allowances.

The NITs are centrally funded technical autonomous institute of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, functioning in the country as an institution of national importance governed by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) Act, 2007 and the Statutes framed under the Act.