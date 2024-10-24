NIT Jalandhar Hiring For 132 Faculty Posts, Check Qualifications, Age Limit

NIT Jalandhar Faculty Recruitment 2024: Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, NIT Jalandhar is currently accepting applications for faculty positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 132 posts. The deadline to apply for the posts is November 18 and for submission of a hard copy of the application is November 28.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor Grade-II (Pay Level 10): 69 posts

Assistant Professor Grade-I (Pay Level 12): 26 posts

Associate Professor (Pay Level 13A2): 31 posts

Professor (Pay Level 14A): 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Essential Qualifications:

Engineering Department: Candidates must hold undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering along with a PhD in the relevant branch or discipline of engineering.

Alternatively:

An integrated undergraduate and postgraduate degree in engineering with a PhD in the relevant field.

An undergraduate degree in engineering, followed by an integrated postgraduate and PhD in the relevant branch of engineering.

For those who have obtained a PhD in engineering immediately after completing their undergraduate degree (BE/BTech, etc), it is required that either the BE/BTech or PhD has been earned from a Centrally Funded Technical Institution (CFTI). Such candidates will be considered if they meet all other eligibility criteria.

Physics/Chemistry: Candidates must possess a PhD along with a BSc (either 3 or 4 years) and MSc in an appropriate field, or an integrated MSc with a PhD in the relevant branch.

Mathematics & Computing: Eligibility includes a BTech/MTech in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or Mathematics and Computing, or an integrated MSc/MTech in Computer Science, Data Science, or Statistics. A BSc and MSc in Computer Science, Data Science, or Statistics with a PhD in the corresponding fields also qualify.

Management: Applicants need a PhD in Management along with any 3-year or 4-year bachelor's degree and an MBA or equivalent master's degree in Management, or an equivalent 2-year PGDM recognised by the Association of Indian Universities. A PhD in Management with an integrated master's degree in Management is also acceptable.

Humanities: Candidates must have a PhD in Humanities, paired with any 3-year or 4-year bachelor's degree and a master's degree in the relevant Humanities field, or a PhD with an integrated master's degree in the corresponding branch of Humanities.



All candidates must hold a PhD in the relevant or equivalent field and have a first-class standing in their prior degrees. "New entrants" refers to individuals who are not current faculty members at Dr BR Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar.

For all the qualifications listed, at least one degree (undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD) must have been obtained from a CFTI, or a Central/State Government University, or an institution ranked among the top 100 in the NIRF rankings of the Ministry of Education (MoE) for any two years.

If the degree was obtained from a foreign institution, the institution must have been ranked within the top 500 in either the QS or Times Higher Education (THE) rankings at some point.

Age Limit:

New appointments for individuals beyond the age of 60 are generally discouraged, except for those with outstanding academic or research achievements, particularly if they have ongoing or approved externally funded research projects.

Application Submission:

Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of their online application, along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents, to the Registrar's office at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Porec Campus, Jalandhar, Punjab, Pin-144008, no later than November 27, 2024.

Overseas applicants are exempt from submitting hard copies but must email all supporting documents as a single PDF file to recruitmentfaculty2024@gmail.com and dfw@nitj.ac.in by the same deadline. Failure to submit the required documents on time will result in disqualification.