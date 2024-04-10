Applications Invited From International Students For ICCR Scholarships, Check Details

ICCR Scholarships: Applicants can apply to up to five universities/institutes in order of preference.

The High Commission of India in Accra has announced the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships for international students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes at selected Indian Universities for academic year 2024-25.

These scholarships cover a wide range of courses, including engineering, science, agriculture, commerce and economics, arts, humanities, and social sciences, among others.

Interested candidates from Ghana can apply under the following schemes:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme (A1203), Lata Mangeshkar Dance and Music Scholarship Scheme (A1209), and The India-Africa Maitri Scholarship Scheme for Africa (G0179)

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, a monthly stipend or living allowance, house rent allowance, a one-time thesis and dissertation expense, and return economy class airfare to the nearest airport along with 3rd AC train fare to the place of study. Scholarship payments are disbursed through PFMS (Public Financial Management System).

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria including being a minimum of 18 years old as of April 30, 2023, and not older than 30 years for undergraduate or postgraduate courses, and 45 years for PhD courses.

They should also be meritorious students, proficient in English, medically fit, and holders of a passport valid for the entire duration of the course.

To apply, candidates should register and apply directly for specific courses on the ICCR A2A Scholarship Portal. It is advised that applicants thoroughly research courses offered, eligibility criteria, and general information about the university before applying for admission.

They should also ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and submit relevant documentation as required by the universities.

The application process involves submitting/uploading the application along with true copies of relevant documents to the A2A portal.

Selection Process

Selection for scholarships is based on merit, and applicants not receiving a scholarship from the High Commission of India in Accra may consider self-financing their education.

Applicants can apply to up to five universities/institutes in order of preference, and for engineering courses, it is mandatory to have Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Grades 11 and 12. It is essential to upload mark sheets and transcripts in English, and incomplete applications may be rejected.

As English is the medium of instruction, applicants are required to submit a 500-word essay in English to assess their proficiency. Additionally, standardised test scores such as TOEFL/IELTS may be submitted if available. Interviews may also be conducted online by universities/institutes.