JIPMAT 2024: Applications Process Underway, Check Eligibility, Other Key Details

JIPMAT 2024 is set to take place on June 6. Admit cards will be issued on June 2.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting applications for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT)-2024. Those who meet the criteria and are interested can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is April 21, 2024, and the application fee must be submitted by April 22 at 11.50pm.

The exam is set to take place on June 6, 2024. Admit cards will be issued on June 2, and city intimation slips will be issued in the final week of May.

JIPMAT is a nationwide entrance examination for admission into the five-year integrated management programme at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2024-2025.

Application Fees:

General and OBC category candidates: Rs 2,000

EWS/SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates: Rs 1,000

Candidates from outside: Rs 10,000

Exam Pattern:

Questions will be in English.

The exam will be conducted online.

Duration of the exam: 150 minutes.

Eligibility for admission to 5-year integrated program in management:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent in 2022, 2023, or appearing in 2024.

Class 10 examination must have been passed not before 2020.

Different eligibility requirements may apply for IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu); candidates should refer to the respective websites for details.

Application Process:

Candidates can apply for JIPMAT-2024 only through online mode.

Applications through any other mode will not be accepted.

Candidates are advised to refer to NTA websites for detailed information.