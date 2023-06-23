Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Out: Steps To Check Marks 

Students can check their results in the official website of the board.

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10, or SSC, Supplementary examination results. Students can check their results in results.bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the board. The candidates are supposed to use their supply exam hall ticket numbers as login credentials. The AP SSC Supplementary exams were held from June 2 to June 10 at various test centres across the state. Students, who couldn't pass the Class 10 examinations this year, were given another chance to with these Supplementary exams.

It is mandatory to achieve a minimum of 33% in one or more subjects in the main exam. When students are unable to do so, they take the supplementary exam.

AP SSC or Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How To Check Marks

Step 1: Open any browser and enter the official result portal of the board. You can simply click on the link here: results.bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also head to the official website of the board as well: bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Step 2: Locate the link which will lead you to the SSC Supplementary exam result page, 2023.

Step 3: Students must enter their credentials â€“ roll number or hall ticket number â€“ to log into the portal.

Step 4: Once you click on submit, the result of the student will appear on the screen. Download and save.

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Secondary Education had announced the annual Class 10 or SSC final exam results on June 21. This year, the overall pass percentage of students was recorded to be 72. 26 per cent. Notably, the pass percentage of girls was 75.38 per cent, which was considerably higher than that of boys: 69.27 per cent.