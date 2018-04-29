AP SSC Result 2018: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Today At bseap.org
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) result will be announced today. The result will be announced by the Education Minister Ganta Srinivasan Rao. The result will be available for students post its announcement. Earlier the result was scheduled to be announced at 11:00 am but has been postponed to 4:00 pm now. The result will be available on the BSEAP official website as also on SSCAP app. The link to download the app is available on the BSEAP website and students with access to an android device can download the same.
The result for AP Inter students has already been announced. After the SSC result announcement, students would gear up for Inter admission process.