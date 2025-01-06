Advertisement

AP SBTET Result 2024 For Diploma, Pharmacy Exams Declared, Check Details

AP SBTET Result 2024: For domain-related queries, students can contact the board at 7901620552. For technical issues, they can call 7032134560.

AP SBTET Result 2024: The exams were held during October and November 2024.

AP SBTET Result 2024: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the results for the Diploma and Pharmacy examinations conducted in October/November 2024. Students can access their results on the official website.   The results will display details such as the student's name, hall ticket number, course, scheme code (e.g., C23, C20), semester, subject codes and names, individual subject marks, total marks obtained, maximum marks, result status (Pass/Fail), grade or percentage, date of birth, college name, and examination center. 

AP SBTET Result 2024: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website: sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/.
  • Select the relevant result link: 'Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results,' 'Pharmacy ON-2024 Results,' or 'Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results.'
  • Enter your PIN number and choose the semester name from the dropdown menu.
  • Submit the details to view your result.

Need Assistance?

For domain-related queries, students can contact the board at 7901620552. For technical issues, they can call 7032134560. Both helplines are available between 10am and 5.30pm on working days.

Additionally, students can email their concerns to apsbtet.helpdesk@gmail.com.

The AP SBTET Diploma examinations for C23, C20, and C16 schemes (1st Year and 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Semesters) were held during October and November 2024. 

