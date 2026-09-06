Andhra Pradesh ICET 2026 Web Options Change Window Opens Today; Check Revised Counselling Schedule

AP ICET 2026: Candidates participating in the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 counselling can change their previously entered web options today, September 6. As per the revised first-phase counselling schedule, the facility for changing web options is available for candidates who completed the web options entry process. Candidates should review their selected courses and colleges carefully before making any changes, as the choices will play an important role in the seat allotment process. The revised schedule states that the release of seat allotments is scheduled for September 9, 2026.

Click here: AP ICET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule

AP ICET 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule

Online certificate verification and fee payment (candidate registration): August 24 to September 5, 2026

August 24 to September 5, 2026 Verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs by online: August 25 to September 5, 2026

August 25 to September 5, 2026 Web options entry: August 27 to September 5, 2026

August 27 to September 5, 2026 Changing of web options: September 6, 2026

September 6, 2026 Release of seat allotments: September 9, 2026

September 9, 2026 Self-joining and reporting at college: September 10 to September 14, 2026

September 10 to September 14, 2026 Attending classes at college: September 10, 2026

Candidates should make any required changes to their web options within the stipulated period. After the seat allotments are released, selected candidates will have to complete self-joining and report to their allotted colleges between September 10 and September 14.

How to Modify AP ICET Web Options 2026?

Candidates can revise their AP ICET 2026 web options by following these steps:

Visit AP ICET Counselling Website at cap.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the Candidate Login option.

Enter your required credentials to sign in to the counselling portal.

After logging in, open the Web Options Modification facility from the candidate dashboard.

Review the colleges and courses already selected in your web options.

Add preferred colleges or branches, delete unwanted choices, or change the priority order of your selections.

Once all modifications are complete, save the updated web options. If no further changes are required, select Freeze to confirm the choices.

Download or take a printout of the final saved options page for future reference.

Candidates should finish the modifications before the 10 PM deadline on September 6, 2026 and ensure that the revised preferences have been successfully saved or frozen.

The choices confirmed by candidates will be considered for the AP ICET 2026 first-phase seat allotment, which is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2026.