AP ICET 2026 Counselling Dates Announced: Registration Begins August 24, Check Schedule

AP ICET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes. The centralised web counselling process will begin on August 24, 2026, with online registration and payment of the processing fee. Qualified candidates will have to complete registration, certificate verification and web options entry within the specified deadlines to be considered for seat allotment.

The entire admission process will be conducted through the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in. The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 7, followed by physical reporting at allotted colleges.

Click here: AP ICET Counselling 2026 Schedule

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Check Complete Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates for AP ICET 2026 Phase 1 counselling below:

Online registration begins: August 24, 2026

August 24, 2026 Last date for registration: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Online document verification: August 25 to August 31, 2026

August 25 to August 31, 2026 Web options entry begins: August 27, 2026

August 27, 2026 Last date to submit web options: September 2, 2026

September 2, 2026 Seat allotment result: September 7, 2026

September 7, 2026 Physical reporting at allotted colleges: September 8 to September 11, 2026

The counselling process will cover admissions to MBA and MCA courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates should complete each stage within the prescribed deadline to remain eligible for seat allotment.

AP ICET 2026 Counselling Process And Fee

Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in.

Log in using their AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Fill in the required personal and academic information.

OC and BC candidates need to pay Rs 1,200, while SC, ST and PH candidates have to pay Rs 600. The fee is non-refundable.

Candidates can pay through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.

After payment, upload scanned copies of the required certificates for online verification.

Candidates under special categories such as PH, NCC, CAP and Sports may need to attend physical certificate verification at designated Help Line Centres.

After verification, eligible candidates can select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses from August 27, 2026.

APSCHE will allot seats based on merit rank, reservation rules, local status and choices submitted by candidates.

Candidates allotted seats must complete self-reporting and report physically to their respective colleges between September 8 and September 11, 2026. Candidates should complete each counselling stage within the given deadlines to avoid missing the seat allotment process.