Andhra Pradesh ICET Result 2026 Out: Over 91% Students Pass, Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 result has been officially declared by Andhra University on May 16. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download their AP ICET 2026 rank card from the official website.

AP ICET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses offered by colleges and universities across Andhra Pradesh. This year, the examination saw a strong performance from students, with the overall pass percentage reaching 91.41%.

Direct Link to Check

How To Download AP ICET 2026 Result?

Visit the official AP ICET website

Click on the "Result" or "Rank Card" link

Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Click on "View Rank Card"

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the rank card for future admission use

Details Mentioned On AP ICET 2026 Rank Card

The AP ICET 2026 rank card will include important details related to the candidate's performance. The following information is mentioned on admit card:

Candidate's personal details

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

State rank

Qualification status

As per the marking scheme, students will receive one mark for every correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect or unanswered questions, which helped many candidates attempt the paper confidently.

According to official data, a total of 23,198 students appeared for the AP ICET 2026 examination, out of which 21,205 candidates successfully qualified.

The AP ICET 2026 exam was conducted on May 2 in two sessions. After the examination, the provisional answer key was released on May 6, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 8.

