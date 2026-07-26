Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Fill Phase 1 Web Options By July 31

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Phase 1 web options entry process for AP EAMCET 2026 counselling. Eligible candidates can now choose their preferred colleges and courses by logging in to the official counselling portal. The last date to submit web options is July 31, while the option editing facility will be available on August 1.

Only candidates who have completed the counselling registration and certificate verification process are eligible to fill the web options. The preferences submitted during this stage will be used for seat allotment in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

As per the official schedule, the Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 6. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to complete self-reporting and report to their allotted colleges between August 7 and August 13. Academic classes are scheduled to begin from August 10.

To fill the web options, candidates need to visit the official AP EAMCET counselling website and log in using their registration number, hall ticket number and other required details. After logging in, they can check the list of available colleges and courses based on their eligibility and rank.

Candidates should select their preferred colleges and courses carefully and arrange them in the order of priority. They can save their choices and make changes, if required, during the option editing window on August 1. After making the final changes, candidates must submit and lock their options before the deadline. They are also advised to download or print a copy of the submitted options for future reference.

The seat allotment will be prepared based on the candidate's rank, category, availability of seats and the order of preferences filled during the counselling process. Candidates are advised to fill in their choices carefully, as these preferences will determine their seat allotment in the first round of counselling.