Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 Registration Begins: Check Application Process

The AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 registration has officially commenced for eligible candidates to secure admission into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes across participating colleges in the state. Candidates who qualified in the AP EAPCET 2026 examination can now complete the online registration process through the official counselling portal. Applicants are advised to complete all formalities before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues. The counselling process includes online registration, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment, and admission confirmation.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must keep track of the counselling schedule to ensure they do not miss any important event. The AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 registration begins today, while the last date to submit applications is July 29, 2026.

Online verification of uploaded certificates at the notified help line centres will be conducted from July 22 to July 31, 2026. Candidates will be able to exercise their web options between July 25 and July 31, 2026. Those wishing to modify their choices can do so on August 1, 2026. The Phase 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on August 6, 2026.

How to Apply for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026?

Visit the official AP EAMCET counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in.

Click on the counselling registration link.

Register using the required login credentials.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the counselling fee online.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026

Applicants should keep all necessary documents ready before beginning the registration process. These generally include the following:

AP EAMCET 2026 rank card

Hall ticket

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Transfer certificate

Study or residence certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card

Other documents specified by the counselling authority

After document verification, candidates can participate in web option entry. Seats will be allotted based on merit, category, reservation norms, and the preferences submitted by candidates. Those allotted a seat must pay the admission fee within the prescribed timeline to confirm their admission.