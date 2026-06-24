Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Scorecard Date Here

AP EAMCET Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon on the official website. Candidates can check and download their rank cards using login credentials.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Scorecard Date Here
AP EAPCET Result 2026 expected soon; rank card link to be activated online.

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAPCET 2026 results soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance examinations will be able to check and download their rank cards by visiting cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

To access the AP EAPCET scorecard, candidates will have to log in using their hall ticket number, registration/application number, and date of birth. The AP EAMCET Engineering examination was conducted from May 12 to 15 and on May 18, while Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held on May 19 and 20, 2026.

How to Download AP EAMCET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their AP EAMCET 2026 rank card:

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'AP EAPCET 2026 Result' link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the hall ticket number, registration/application number, and date of birth.
  • Click on the submit button.
  • The AP EAPCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2026: Important Dates

  • Engineering Exam Dates: May 12 to 15, 2026, and May 18, 2026
  • Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 19 to 20, 2026
  • Preliminary Answer Key Release: May 25, 2026, at 11 AM
  • Last Date To Raise Objections: May 27, 2026, at 11 AM
  • Result Declaration: To be announced soon

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The AP EAMCET 2026 rank card is expected to contain the following details:

  • Candidate's name
  • Hall ticket number
  • Registration number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Qualifying status
  • Rank secured by the candidate

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the AP EAMCET Result 2026 announcement.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AP EAMCET Result 2026, AP EAPCET Result 2026, Ap Eamcet Result 2026 Link
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com