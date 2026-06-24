Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Scorecard Date Here

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAPCET 2026 results soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance examinations will be able to check and download their rank cards by visiting cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access the AP EAPCET scorecard, candidates will have to log in using their hall ticket number, registration/application number, and date of birth. The AP EAMCET Engineering examination was conducted from May 12 to 15 and on May 18, while Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held on May 19 and 20, 2026.

How to Download AP EAMCET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their AP EAMCET 2026 rank card:

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'AP EAPCET 2026 Result' link available on the homepage.

Enter the hall ticket number, registration/application number, and date of birth.

Click on the submit button.

The AP EAPCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2026: Important Dates

Engineering Exam Dates: May 12 to 15, 2026, and May 18, 2026

May 12 to 15, 2026, and May 18, 2026 Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 19 to 20, 2026

May 19 to 20, 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Release: May 25, 2026, at 11 AM

May 25, 2026, at 11 AM Last Date To Raise Objections: May 27, 2026, at 11 AM

May 27, 2026, at 11 AM Result Declaration: To be announced soon

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The AP EAMCET 2026 rank card is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Hall ticket number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Rank secured by the candidate

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the AP EAMCET Result 2026 announcement.