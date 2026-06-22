Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Results 2026 Likely Soon, Release Expected Anytime

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 results are expected to be released shortly on the official portal cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once declared candidates can check the result by visiting the official website.

The examinations were conducted in May 2026. The Engineering stream exams were held on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams took place on May 19 and 20, 2026.

The results are expected in the third or fourth week of June 2026. This timeline is followed because APSCHE first completes the evaluation of answer sheets, applies normalisation (since the exam is held in multiple shifts), and then prepares the final rank list and scorecards before publishing the results on the official website.

After the declaration of results, APSCHE will begin the counselling process for shortlisted candidates. This will include online registration, verification of documents, selection of preferred colleges and courses, filling of options and seat allotment rounds leading up to final admission.

How to download the AP EAMCET 2026 result

Once the results are declared, students can access their scorecard by following these simple steps: