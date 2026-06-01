AP EAMCET Result 2026 Declared? Direct Link To Check Merit List, Rank Card Here

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2026 results shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website using their registration number, hall ticket number and mobile number.

When Will AP EAMCET 2026 Result Be Announced?

The council is likely to declare the AP EAMCET 2026 results, merit list and rank cards on June 2, 2026, at around 11 am, based on the tentative schedule shared by the authorities.

How To Download Rank Card?

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Download 2026 results.

Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link

Second Direct Download Link

Details Mentioned On The AP EAMCET Rank Card

Candidate's Name

Father's/Parent's Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Category/Reservation Details (e.g., OC, BC, SC, ST)

Region (Local Area, e.g., AU, SVU, OU)

Exam & Application Details

AP EAMCET/EAPCET Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Stream Applied For (Engineering or Agriculture & Pharmacy)

Scores & Rank Details

Normalized Marks (Score obtained in the entrance exam)

Section-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology)

Total Marks Obtained

Overall AP EAMCET Rank

Category Rank

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

The 2026 AP EAPCET examinations were conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026.

AP EAMCET (now officially renamed AP EAPCET) is a state-level entrance exam used for admission into undergraduate professional courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy across the state of Andhra Pradesh.