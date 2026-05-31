AP EAMCET Result 2026 Date, Time: Merit List, Rank Card Releasing Tomorrow, Download Link Here

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will likely release the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2026 results, merit list tomorrow, June 1, 2026, according to the official website. Students can check and download their results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, once released.

The exam-conducting institute, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada will release the results.

What Time Will Council Release AP EAPCET Results?

The council is likely to release the results, merit list, rank card at around 11 am tomorrow.

How To Download Rank Card?

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Download 2026 results.

Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link To Visit Official Website

Details Mentioned On The AP EAMCET Rank Card

Candidate's Name

Father's/Parent's Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Category/Reservation Details (e.g., OC, BC, SC, ST)

Region (Local Area, e.g., AU, SVU, OU)

Exam & Application Details

AP EAMCET/EAPCET Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Stream Applied For (Engineering or Agriculture & Pharmacy)

Scores & Rank Details

Normalized Marks (Score obtained in the entrance exam)

Section-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology)

Total Marks Obtained

Overall AP EAMCET Rank

Category Rank

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

The 2026 AP EAPCET examinations were conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026.

AP EAMCET (now officially renamed AP EAPCET) is a state-level entrance exam used for admission into undergraduate professional courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy across the state of Andhra Pradesh.