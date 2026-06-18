Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture And Medical Common Entrance Test Result 2026 Out

AP EAMCET Results 2026 (OUT) Live: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and download their rank cards through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The results can also be accessed through the APSCHE myCET mobile app.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until May 27. The question paper comprised 160 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark.

AP EAMCET Results 2026 (OUT) Live: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "AP EAMCET Results 2026".

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4: Submit the details. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the rank card and keep a copy for future reference.

The examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026, in two shifts. Each paper was of three hours' duration. The test was held at 48 regional centres across 25 districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.