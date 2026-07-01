Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2026: Scorecards Expected On July 2, Here's How To Download

AP EAMCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 results have reportedly been postponed once again and are now expected to be declared on July 2. However, the authorities have not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the revised date.

This marks the second delay in the announcement of results by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET 2026 examination was conducted over multiple days from May 12 to May 20 at various centres across the state. Candidates will be able to access their rank cards online once released.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: How to Check Scorecard?

Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026, can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'AP EAPCET Results 2026' link on the homepage.

Enter the registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the scorecard for future admission and counselling purposes.

AP EAMCET 2026 Important Dates

Agriculture and Pharmacy Examination Dates: May 19 to May 20, 2026

May 19 to May 20, 2026 Preliminary Answer Key Release (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy): May 25, 2026, at 11 AM

May 25, 2026, at 11 AM Last Date to Raise Objections Against Preliminary Key: May 27, 2026, till 11 AM

May 27, 2026, till 11 AM AP EAMCET 2026 Result Date: To be announced soon by the authorities.

AP EAMCET 2026 results are expected to be announced soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the portal for the latest updates.