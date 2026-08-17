Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Counselling Open: Check Eligibility And Web Options

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the AP EAMCET 2026 final phase counselling process. The final phase gives an opportunity to secure admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can complete their registration from August 17 to August 20, 2026. The web options entry window is also open from August 17 to August 22. Document verification is scheduled from August 17 to August 21. Candidates can modify their saved options on August 23.

AP EAMCET 2026 Web Options Entry

The AP EAMCET 2026 web options process allows candidates to select their preferred colleges and courses in order of priority. Students should check the available choices before submitting their options. The preferences will play an important role in seat allotment.)

Candidates should consider their rank, preferred branch, college, location and previous admission trends while arranging their choices. They should enter a sufficient number of options to improve the chances of securing a seat.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have qualified AP EAMCET 2026 and meet the admission requirements can participate in the counselling process. The following are the steps for counselling process:

Complete the registration.

Pay the applicable counselling fee.

Upload or verify the required documents.

Participate in web options entry.

Candidates are advised to complete every step before the respective deadline. The AP EAMCET 2026 final phase seat allotment result will be announced on August 26. Students who receive a seat must complete self-reporting and report to allotted college from August 27 to August 31.