AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Phase 1 Revised Schedule Released, Check Details

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the Phase 1 counselling schedule for AP EAMCET 2026, extending the deadline for online registration to August 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can check the updated counselling timeline on the Common Admissions Portal (CAP) at cap.apcfss.in.

Candidates seeking admission through AP EAMCET 2026 must complete the online registration process by uploading the required documents and paying the prescribed counselling fee before the revised deadline.

According to the updated schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates will continue till August 2, while candidates can exercise their web options until August 3. A one-day window to modify the submitted web options will be available on August 4.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 9. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutes between August 10 and August 15. Academic sessions for the new batch will commence on August 10.

The AP EAMCET counselling process is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programmes offered by government and private colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1: Revised Schedule

Last date for online registration August 1, 2026 Online verification of uploaded certificates July 22 to August 2, 2026 Last date for web options entry August 3, 2026 Modification of web options August 4, 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result August 9, 2026 Reporting at allotted institutes August 10 to August 15, 2026 Commencement of classes August 10, 2026



The AP EAMCET 2026 examination was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18 for the Engineering stream, and on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates. The results were declared on July 1.

This year, 1,82,317 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream, while 63,546 candidates cleared the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream. The overall pass percentage stood at 70.52% for Engineering and 89.59% for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates.