AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Special Round Seat Allotment Results Released, Check Details

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Those who participated can check allotment results at cets.apsche.gov.in.

The seat allotment results for special round of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling 2023 has been released by The Department of Technical Education. Individuals who participated in the counselling process for admission to engineering programs can check their results at the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Those who have been assigned seats are required to report to their designated institutes by November 13. To download their allotment orders, they must input their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The special round counselling was conducted for candidates who had registered in Phase-1 or Phase-2 but did not secure a seat under the convener quota. Those who did not get admission through Phase-1, Phase-2, Final Phase, or Spot admissions were also eligible for participation.

AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023 results- steps to check:

Go to the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in 2023

Select the link specifically for the special round allotment

Input your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

The screen will display the AP EAMCET seat allotment order

Validate the allocation and retrieve the seat allotment order

Generate a printed copy of the allotment for future reference

During the reporting process, candidates must bring the following documents to the designated institute:

AP EAPCET 2023 rank card

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Inter MPC or its equivalent)

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)

Transfer Certificate

Study Certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate

EWS certificate

Residence certificate

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate

Income certificate of parents from all sources

Local status certificate

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to various colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering programmes in Engineering, Medicine, and Agriculture streams.