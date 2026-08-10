Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out: Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates can now check their allotted college and course online. The allotment result is available through the official counselling portal. Candidates should check their allotment and complete the required admission steps before the deadline. The result shows the college, course, and other details related to the seat allotted to the candidate.

Candidates must also complete the fee payment and seat acceptance process as instructed by the counselling authority.

How To Check AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?

The following are the steps to check the seat allotment result on the official website:

Visit the official counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in.

Click on the candidate login or Phase 1 seat allotment result link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the details to view the allotment result.

Check the allotted college and course.

Download the allotment letter for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2026 Reporting Date And Next Steps

Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 must complete the required online self-reporting and fee payment before visiting the allotted institute. Physical reporting at the institute is scheduled between August 10 and August 15, 2026.

Students should not wait until the last day to complete the admission formalities. Failure to complete the required steps within the deadline may lead to cancellation or forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for further updates regarding AP EAMCET 2026 counselling and subsequent rounds.