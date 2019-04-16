AP ECET Hall Ticket Release, Exam Date Postponed

AP ECET hall tickets will now be released on April 20, 2019

AP ECET 2019: AP State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has postponed the date for AP ECET hall Ticket release. Now, the AP ECET hall tickets will be released on April 20. The Council has also postponed the examination which was due to be conducted on April 19. The April 19 exam will now be conducted on April 30, 2019. The consequent processes have also been postponed.

AP ECET or Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for Diploma Holders and B.Sc. graduates (with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of AP SCHE.

AP ECET is conducted for 200 marks and the question paper has 200 objective questions.

In case of engineering stream, the distribution of marks is given below:

Mathematics - 50 marks

Physics - 25 marks

Chemistry - 25 marks

Engineering (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Communications/ Computer Science/ Chemical/ Metallurgical/ Mining/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Ceramic Technology/ Bio technology - 100 marks

In case of Pharmacy stream, the distribution of marks is given below:

Pharmaceutics -50 marks

Pharmaceutical Chemistry - 50 marks

Pharmacognosy - 50 marks

Pharmacology - 50 marks

And in case of B.Sc. courses, the distribution of marks is given below:

Mathematics - 100 marks

Analytical Ability - 50 marks

Communicative English - 50 marks

