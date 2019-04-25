AP EAMCET Answer Keys Released

AP EAMCET Answer Key: Know How To Check

Answer keys and response sheets have been released for AP EAMCET. Candidates can download the answer key here. Candidates can raise objection to the answer key on or before April 26. Objections in the prescribed format can be sent to the concerned authority at apeamcet2019objections@gmail.com before 5 pm on the last day. "Respective Candidate Specific Question Paper, responses submitted by the student and the corresponding answers (as per preliminary key) are sent to individual mail ids (as per the mail id furnished in on line application form)," reads the official notification.

The exam was held for for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical admission.

The exam will grant admission to selected candidates into the first year of the academic session 2019-2020 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified the exam will get admission to Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology) and BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH/ BFSc, BPharmacy and Pharma D.

AP EAMCET result will be declared on May 1.

