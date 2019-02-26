AP EAMCET 2019: Online Registration Begins

AP EAMCET 2019 apply online till March 27

Online registration for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical admission has begun. The exam otherwise referred to as the AP EAMCET will be held in April. The online registration portal will be open till March 27. Candidates have to submit their application before the last date along with registration fee of Rs 500. Candidates who wish to apply for both Engineering and Agriculture courses should pay Rs 1000 as registration fees. The exam will be held in two sessions-10 am to 1 pm to 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the academic session 2019-2020 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. JNTU conducts the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Exam Dates

Engineering entrance exam: April 20, 21, 22 and 23

Agriculture entrance exam: April 23 and 24

Engineering and Agriculture (both streams): April 22 and 23

Candidates who have qualified the exam will get admission to Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology) and BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH/ BFSc, BPharmacy and Pharma D.

