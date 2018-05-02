AP EAMCET 2018 Ranks To Be Released Today In Afternoon

The ranks for students will be displayed on the official website at 12:00 pm. Students would need their examination roll number to check their respective ranks.
CommentsStudents who qualify the AP EAMCET 2018 exam will be called for counselling based on their rankings in the exam. Through the counselling students would be allotted seats in the following courses:
- Engineering
- Bio-Technology
- B.Tech. (Dairy Technology)
- B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering)
- B.Tech. (Food Science and Technology)
- B.Sc. (Agriculture)/ B.Sc. (Horticulture)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H./ B.F.Sc.
- B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D.
The counselling schedule will be announced by JNTU in due course of time.
