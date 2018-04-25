AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key Today

AP EAMCET 2018 Key: Know How To Download
Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET
Click on the answer key link on the home page
Enter the details asked or else download the file
Go through the answer key and submit your representations against it, if you find any error
The last date to submit challenges is April 28, 2018
Comments
AP EAMCET entrance test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. AP EAMCET 2018 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to UG programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in state of Andhra Pradesh. For the agriculture stream the exam will be held on April 26, 2018.
Click here for more Education News