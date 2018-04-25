AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key Today

Education | | Updated: April 25, 2018 10:14 IST
AP EAMCET 2018 Answer Key: Know How To Download

New Delhi: AP EAMCET 2018 key will be released today for engineering stream. The exam was held on 24 April. The preliminary answer key which is expected today will allow candidates to raise objections and challenge with supported documents. After the declaration of the preliminary answer key, candidates would be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till April 28, 2018. After considering the objections received, the final result for AP EAMCET 2018 exam on May 5, 2018. Candidates can find AP EAMCET 2018 answer key at the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2018 Key: Know How To Download
Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET
Click on the answer key link on the home page
Enter the details asked or else download the file
Go through the answer key and submit your representations against it, if you find any error
The last date to submit challenges is April 28, 2018

About AP EAMCET 2018
AP EAMCET entrance test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. AP EAMCET 2018 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to UG programs in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in state of Andhra Pradesh. For the agriculture stream the exam will be held on April 26, 2018.

