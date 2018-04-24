AP EAMCET 2018 Preliminary Answer Key To Release Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet AP EAMCET 2018 preliminary answer key is likely to be released tomorrow.

The answer key for AP EAMCET 2018 which is being conducted by JNTU, Kakinada on the behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (AP SCHE) will be released tomorrow. The preliminary answer key for Engineering courses will be released on April 25 and the preliminary answer key for agriculture courses will be released on April 26.



The preliminary answer key will be released on the official AP EAMCET website (www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet).



The AP EAMCET exam for engineering courses was conducted from April 22 to April 24, 2018. The exam for agriculture courses was conducted on April 25 and the exam for those who applied for both Engineering and Agriculture was conducted on April 24 and April 25.



After the declaration of the preliminary answer key, candidates would be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till April 28, 2018. After going through all the objections received, JNTU will release the final result for AP EAMCET 2018 exam on May 5, 2018.



AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and agriculture courses at institutes in Andhra Pradesh.



The answer key for AP EAMCET 2018 which is being conducted by JNTU, Kakinada on the behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (AP SCHE) will be released tomorrow. The preliminary answer key for Engineering courses will be released on April 25 and the preliminary answer key for agriculture courses will be released on April 26.The preliminary answer key will be released on the official AP EAMCET website (www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet).The AP EAMCET exam for engineering courses was conducted from April 22 to April 24, 2018. The exam for agriculture courses was conducted on April 25 and the exam for those who applied for both Engineering and Agriculture was conducted on April 24 and April 25.After the declaration of the preliminary answer key, candidates would be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till April 28, 2018. After going through all the objections received, JNTU will release the final result for AP EAMCET 2018 exam on May 5, 2018. AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and agriculture courses at institutes in Andhra Pradesh.