AP EAMCET 2018 Preliminary Answer Key To Release Tomorrow At Sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

The preliminary answer key will be released on the official AP EAMCET website (www.sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet).
The AP EAMCET exam for engineering courses was conducted from April 22 to April 24, 2018. The exam for agriculture courses was conducted on April 25 and the exam for those who applied for both Engineering and Agriculture was conducted on April 24 and April 25.
After the declaration of the preliminary answer key, candidates would be allowed to submit their objections on the answer key till April 28, 2018. After going through all the objections received, JNTU will release the final result for AP EAMCET 2018 exam on May 5, 2018.
